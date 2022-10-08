Cedric Tillman to miss Tennessee football game vs. LSU with injury, but there’s a catch

Tennessee football will be without a critical piece of their offense on Saturday afternoon when they take on LSU in SEC action. Star wideout Cedric Tillman is still sidelined due to injury, but there’s serious optimism he’ll be ready to go next week as the wideout continues to work hard at recovering back at UT.

Via Bruce Feldman:

“Tennessee will be without star WR Cedric Tillman at LSU today, per source. Tillman didn’t make the trip, staying back at UT to rehab. Am told he is working toward playing next week and did do some running this week.”

Tillman injured his ankle on September 17th against Akron as he went up high to catch a pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker. He was tackled awkwardly and ultimately got injured on the play. The youngster had surgery to speed up his rehab process, but it appears he’s not quite ready to suit up again.

Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel didn’t totally rule out Tillman earlier this week, but made it clear he won’t play unless he’s able to be the dynamic weapon he usually is:

“(Tillman) has got to be a functional player and play at the level that we expect him to and what he wants to play at too,” Heupel said.

Cedric Tillman is already off to a promising start in 2022, collecting 17 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown. He posted 1,000 yards receiving last season.

Tennessee football heads into Saturday with a perfect 4-0-0 record after beating Florida last weekend. LSU will be a tough test, but the Vols continue to prove they can get by without Tillman for the time being. Bru McCoy, Ramel Kayton, and Jalin Hyatt must keep stepping up.