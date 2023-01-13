Tennessee Volunteers freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered his name into the football transfer portal after the team won the Orange Bowl against Clemson, according to a tweet from the Athletic reporter Bruce Feldman. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Jackson played in three games for the Volunteers as he backed up senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, according to Sports Reference. He completed three of his four passes on the season for 37 passing yards, taking limited snaps against Akron, Ball State and Tennessee-Martin in September and October.

The 6-foot-4-inch receiver out of Greenwood, Indiana committed to the Volunteers over Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State and Michigan, among others, to play for a team that made a Music City Bowl appearance the year before. Offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and now-USF head coach Alex Golesh took charge of the Center Grove High School standout’s recruiting, according to 247Sports. Tennessee was the only school Jackson visited despite 20 schools sending at least one coach to recruit him.

Jackson earned just over 4,800 passing yards and 47 touchdowns during his four years with Center Grove High School, according to MaxPreps. He passed for 1,842 yards and 21 touchdowns to three interceptions on 187 pass attempts, winning the Illinois Class 6A State Championship with a 27-21 win over the Westfield Shamrocks.

Tayven Jackson becomes the seventh Tennessee football player to enter the transfer portal since the start of January. Former 4-star wide receiver Walker Merrill committed to Wake Forest on Thursday with three years remaining, while offensive tackle RJ Perry committed to the University of South Florida on Jan. 7.

The Volunteers gained a commitment from Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton, who visited Miami, Auburn, Arkansas and Tennessee before he committed to the Volunteers on Monday. The sophomore receiver earned 366 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions in 2022, placing fifth on the team behind sophomore receiver Troy Franklin and sophomore tight end Terrance Ferguson.