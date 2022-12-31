By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers football program were defeated handily by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl by a score of 31-14 on Friday night. The Orange Bowl result was a major step forward for the Volunteers, as well as a big step back for the Tigers.

In fact, some critics wondered if Clemson football was slipping a bit under the leadership of Swinney. The two-time national champion wasn’t having it though, as he responded with a fiery defense of his program, per Robbie Weinstein of 247 Sports.

“Disappointing tonight for sure, but hey, we’ve got high — nobody out there has higher expectations than what we have. I promise you that. Again, we’ll keep battling. We’ll keep working. There’s a lot of great days ahead. A lot of great days ahead. People say what they want to say. Always have, always will. We’re just going to keep doing what we do. I’ve heard all those things before.”

Dabo Swinney mentioned Clemson football’s ACC titles in seven of the last eight years. He pointed to the fact that the Tigers have won at least 11 games in eight of the last 11 years.

Finally, Dabo Swinney finished up by saying that “people say what they want to say” and that “he’s heard all those things before.”

Certainly, the Orange Bowl loss was a disappointing one for Dabo Swinney and Clemson football.

Former five-star freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik struggled, tossing two interceptions and making a costly mistake in the fourth quarter.

But even in defeat, there at least seem to be some reasons to be excited about the future of the Tigers.

After all, Dabo Swinney does have a pretty good track record of success.