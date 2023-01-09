By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed Dont’e Thornton after poaching the ex-four star receiver in the transfer portal from Oregon, per Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

It’s a reload for the Volunteers’ receiving corps who lost two key pieces to the 2023 NFL Draft; Thornton is considered one of the top wideouts in the portal.

Tennessee just landed an ELITE deep ball threat in Dont’e Thornton. Massive commitment for the Vols. pic.twitter.com/9tgJNFq7sG — Vol Report (@AllVolReport) January 9, 2023

Thornton committed to the Vols on Monday after visiting Miami, Auburn, Arkansas and Tennessee, and is expected to enroll this month and participate in spring practice. The sophomore has two seasons of eligibility remaining in college football.

Thornton is a four-star transfer and has been ranked as high as No. 10 among wide receivers in the portal by 247Sports Composite. Only two of the top 25 wide receivers in the pool remain uncommitted to a new school, making it a huge snag for the Tennessee Volunteers.

The 6-foot-5, 197-pound Baltimore native played 25 games with five starts over two seasons with the Oregon Ducks before transferring. He compiled 17 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown in 2022, averaging 21.5 yards per catch. In 2021, he went for nine receptions, 175 yards and two scores.

Tennessee lost two important receivers to the NFL Draft in Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt and 2021 All-SEC performer Cedric Tillman.

The program has been successful with transfers in the last few seasons; USC transfer Velus Jones Jr. was an All-SEC selection in his second season with the school, while Mississippi State transfer JaVonta Payton led the SEC in yards per catch in his one season with the Vols, per knoxnews.com.

Tennessee ranked No. 1 in the FBS in scoring offense and total offense in 2022, but will need to replace quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Landing Dont’e Thornton is a great start for the Vols, but they have more work to do, with important players Jimmy Calloway, Jimmy Holiday and Walker Merrill all entering the transfer portal.

Tennessee won the Orange Bowl over the Clemson Tigers, 31-14, on Dec. 30.