Eddie George and Tennessee State University continued their run of dominance on Saturday with a convincing 54-0 victory over Lincoln University of California. The Tigers left no room for doubt as they scored on eight different occasions, amassing a staggering 54 points.

The game kicked off with Tennessee State taking an early lead in the first quarter, establishing control with a 31-yard touchdown run. From that point on, the Tigers never looked back, steadily extending their advantage throughout the game.

The running back duo of Jalen Rouse and Deveon Bryant showcased their skills, contributing to the Tigers' ground attack. Rouse led the charge with 93 yards and a touchdown, averaging an impressive 7.8 yards per carry. Bryant also made his presence felt with 69 yards and a touchdown, averaging 13.8 yards per carry.

On the defensive side, Terrell Allen led the charge for Tennessee State, wreaking havoc with seven tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one recovered fumble. Jeremiah Josephs added an interception and a recovered fumble, while Mecca Carr-Bordeaux contributed three tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Tennessee State's defense played a pivotal role in the victory, forcing three turnovers and preventing any giveaways. The Tigers capitalized on these takeaways, converting them into 13 points.

The game also saw Tennessee State's ground game shine, accumulating an impressive 312 rushing yards at an average of 7.1 yards per carry. The Tigers outclassed their opponents by a massive 260-yard margin in rushing yards.

With this shutout victory, Tennessee State showcased its defensive prowess, limiting Lincoln University's offense to a mere 145 total yards. The Tigers stifled their opponents, allowing only 93 passing yards and 52 rushing yards. The defensive line wreaked havoc, accumulating seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

This commanding performance by Tennessee State marks their first shutout since their 28-0 win over Eastern Illinois on October 23, 2021. Also of note, the 54-point margin of victory stands as the second-largest in Tennessee State history.

Looking ahead, Tennessee State will resume conference play in the Big South-OVC as they face Lindenwood on Saturday at 3 PM EST.