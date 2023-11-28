Tennessee women's basketball star Rickea Jackson remains sidelined with a leg injury, with no set return date.

The No. 20 Tennessee Lady Vols are currently navigating a challenging phase as star forward Rickea Jackson remains sidelined due to a lower leg injury. Head coach Kellie Harper has not provided a specific timeline for Jackson's return, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of her recovery.

Jackson, a crucial figure in the Tennessee women's basketball lineup, has missed four games since her last appearance on Nov. 9 against Florida State, where she scored 31 points with 17 rebounds. Her absence is particularly felt in the post and on the boards, areas where Tennessee lacks depth. Jackson's impressive season averages of 22 points, 12 rebounds and three assists per game underscore her vital role in the team.

Originally viewed as a day-to-day injury, Jackson's continued absence raises concerns. Harper stresses that injuries can be complex, and it's difficult to set a fixed timeline for recovery. The focus remains on following medical advice and ensuring Jackson's health and wellbeing.

“We're still in the same situation where each and every day is the day we're going to be evaluating her,” Harper said, via Cora Hall of Knox News. “”Sometimes injuries just don't allow you to have a timeline … You've got to work with them to help get them healed and able to get out on the court.”

Rickea Jackson forgoes draft

Jackson's decision to return for a fifth season, instead of entering last season's WNBA Draft where she was projected as a lottery pick, reflects her dedication to the Lady Vols. Her college career, which started at Mississippi State under three different head coaches, highlights her resilience and adaptability.

As the Lady Vols face the challenge of playing without Jackson, particularly in their upcoming game against No. 18 Notre Dame on Wednesday, the team must step up and compensate for her absence. Harper's message to the team is clear: they need to focus on improving their on-court performance while they wait for Jackson's return.

“For her, well for honestly any injury, you just can't really put a timetable on it,” Harper said. “It's just how she responds, how her body responds. So we'll let the athletic trainers and doctors guide us as we go. Obviously we miss her, but in the meantime, the team on the court has got to get better.”