Andrea Preti recently showed unwavering support for Venus Williams as she practiced at a sports club in Rome. The tennis legend, dressed in a vibrant pink two-piece outfit, spent three hours in an intense training session while Preti watched closely. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was the dazzling ring on her engagement finger, The NYPost reports.

Sparkling Speculation

Though Williams and Preti have kept their relationship private, the latest photos have fueled speculation about a possible engagement. The diamond-encrusted band with a large square-cut center stone was hard to miss. While neither has confirmed the engagement, Preti certainly seemed to be exuding husband energy as he supported Williams courtside.

The couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions. Back in July 2024, Deux Moi captured exclusive images of Preti resting his hands on Williams' shoulders, adding more fuel to romance rumors. Williams, who has previously been linked to model Elio Pis and Nicky Hammond, seems to have found something special with the Italian actor.

A Relationship Built on Support

Their bond appears to be growing stronger with time. Just this week, Williams re-shared an Instagram Story originally posted by Preti that emphasized the importance of being a priority for loved ones. The heartfelt message, featuring a quote by Rithvik Singh, seemed to highlight the deep connection between the two.

Preti, known for his roles in the 2023 film Temptation and the 2021 TV series A Professor, has increasingly been seen alongside Williams. Their romance reportedly blossomed last summer while vacationing in Nerano, Italy.

Despite all the speculation, Williams made it clear in an October 2024 interview with The Irish News that she’s far from done with her tennis career. A seven-time Grand Slam champion, Williams remains focused on the game, recently competing in the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open.

Whether wedding bells are on the horizon or not, one thing is certain: Venus Williams and Andrea Preti continue to make headlines with their undeniable chemistry and mutual support.