As the next wave of potential phenoms pours into the 2025 Australian Open, it is clear that tennis is brimming with talent. Although it was difficult to say goodbye to all the notable players who retired in 2024, including all-time great Rafael Nadal, fans should rest easy knowing that the sport is in capable hands from a competitive standpoint. But more verve and emotion is still likely needed if the game is going to connect with a broader audience. Danielle Collins is here to lend a hand.

The fiery American did not advance to the second week of the Aussie Open, losing 4-6, 4-6 to countrywoman Madison Keys in the third round, but she made a lasting impression on Melbourne all the same. Besides battling the player on the other side of the net, Collins squared off with the lively crowd.

During her second-round match against Australian Destanee Aiava, the No. 10 seed was showered with boos. Collins returned the favor after pulling out a three-set win, antagonizing fans with her postmatch celebration (smacked her backside) and blistering comments.

“You know, I was thinking during the match, I was like, ‘Hmm, if I'm out here, I might as well take that big fat paycheck,'” she said, per ESPN's Matt Walsh. “[My friend Coco Vandeweghe] and I love, we love a good five-star vacation, so part of that check is going to go toward that, so thank you guys, thank you for coming out and supporting us tonight.”

Unsurprisingly, Rod Laver Arena greeted its newfound rival with a symphony of boos before Friday's All-American showdown. The same reaction reverberated as Collins exited in defeat.

She is still relishing the vitriol, however, and appreciates the opportunity to play in such a raucous atmosphere.

Danielle Collins addresses the jeers

“I expected that obviously,” Collins said after the loss to No. 19 Madison Keys. “That's fine. Like I said, I really do enjoy playing in these types of environments. It's what you work so hard for your entire life as a kid. I embraced it.”

A good villain has a way of increasing the energy level and raising the stakes. And that is what Collins accomplished in the Land Down Under. By just exuding her signature fierceness, she thoroughly engaged a throng of spectators. The 31-year-old did not just become a polarizing figure overnight, though.

Collins accrued plenty of detractors after calling world No. 2 Iga Swiatek “insincere” at the Paris Olympics. Regardless of how her personality is perceived by the public, she is committed to expressing herself. Danielle Collins gladly accepts the consequences and is not dwelling on the critics.

“I don't have a big ego when it comes to this,” the 2022 Australian Open finalist said. “Honestly, I don't care what's written about me. I don't care, like, what some guy living in his basement is writing on the internet. You know what I mean? I'm just trying to have fun.”

Collins definitely had her fun for a bit, and whether or not they want to admit it, so too did the Melbourne fans.