The Washington Commanders are continuing to rebuild their running back room in free agency. Two days after signing Rachaad White, the Commanders have come to terms with former Cleveland Browns starter Jerome Ford.

Washington inked Ford to a one-year deal on Saturday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported. The 26-year-old joins the nation's capital after spending his first four years with the Browns.

Ford joins the Commanders with 1,463 career rushing yards since the 2022 season. He did most of that damage in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, during which he started 18 games in lieu of Nick Chubb. Ford averages 45.1 rushing yards per game in his 18 starts.

Despite his success as an interim starter, Ford fell down the depth chart in his contract season with the Browns adding rookies Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders in the 2025 offseason. Ford ended his fourth season on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury late in the year.

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Ford appeared in 13 games in 2025, but garnered just 50 offensive touches. He surpassed 10 total yards in just four different games.

Fod now becomes the third member of the Commanders' backfield, joining White and incumbent starter Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The veterans figure to fill in behind the speedy 24-year-old, but the position will be wide open in training camp.

The Commanders have been one of the most run-dominant teams in the league under Dan Quinn, though that trend will likely flip in 2026. Washington hired former quarterback David Blough as its new offensive coordinator in January and is expected to throw the ball more with a healthy Jayden Daniels.