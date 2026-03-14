As fullback Patrick Ricard is making his departure from the Baltimore Ravens and joining the New York Giants, it marks another exit from a person who has been with the team for the best part of a decade. With Ricard leaving the Ravens to follow John Harbaugh to the Giants, the player would send an emotional message to the organization and fanbase.

Ricard went undrafted out of the University of Maine in 2017 and has been with Baltimore since then, being a main part of the team's run game. Consequently, taking that talent to New York with Harbaugh, Richard expressed how “thankful” he is for the team that gave him the chance.

“Thank you, Mr. [Steve] Bisciotti, for the opportunity to be a part of a world-class organization,” Ricard said, via Brian Wacker. “Thank you to Ozzie [Newsome] and [Eric DeCosta] for believing in me and giving me a place to call home, thank you all for taking a chance on an undrafted kid out of UMaine and forever changing my family and I's life. To my coaches, teammates, support staff, and the entire Ravens organization, thank you for pushing me to grow every day. Both as a player and a man.”

A thank you from Pat Ricard to Baltimore (via IG). The undrafted DT out of Maine in 2017 replaced veteran FB Kyle Juszczyk and became an integral part of #Ravens ground game pic.twitter.com/dKyM6pyaEf — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) March 13, 2026

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Patrick Ricard continues his thanks to the Ravens

There's no denying that Ricard left a mark with the Ravens, having been there for nine seasons, saying representing the team “has been one of the greatest honors” of his life.

“I'm proud of everything we've built together, and I'm grateful for the memories that I will cherish forever,” Ricard continued. “And to the fans of Baltimore, thank you for embracing me from the very beginning…Baltimore will always hold a special place in my heart. Once a Raven, always a Raven.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Ricard will have the same impact with the Giants and how Declan Doyle's offense with the Ravens is affected with the fullback leaving.