The Dallas Cowboys were criticized for fumbling the ball concerning Micah Parsons and his contract negotiations. Parsons is seeking a $200 million extension and was holding out on training camp. 

However, the Cowboys recovered the ball at the right time but still needed to cross the end zone. Parsons made clear his intentions to attend training camp even as he waits on a new contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. 

Parsons took to X to set the record straight. 

“I will be there! I haven’t missed a mini-camp in 4 years! Even though the contract is not done, I have teammates and a playbook ! I’m preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp! But it’s in the owner’s hands. I’m ready to win a Super Bowl !

Rapoport reposted with the captionNot giving away any money for fines, either,about Parsons avoiding paying any fines for not showing up to camp. 

Parsons is seeking to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Recently, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sent aclearmessage about Parsons's contract. 

Jones stated that Parsons will get a contract, but the terms of it are yet to be known.

“I haven't talked with him in about 4 or 5 weeks & of course that'll be necessary if he's going to get a (new) contract,Jones said to Douglas Fritz at Clutchpoints.But he’s got a contract. That’s the point, be sure & clear about that.”

Parsons refuted rumors of ahandshake deal he negotiated with the Cowboys without signing anything. He has made it clear of his intentions to involve his agent. 

So, with that, what is the hold-up?

What is the Cowboys issue?

The Cowboys are having issues with the salary cap. They only have $31.8 allotted in cap space for the season. Furthermore, the values of star players Dak Prescott and CeeCee Lamb don't come cheap. 

Prescott's salary cap is around $89.89 million. Lamb's is at $35.45 million. 

In turn, the Cowboys wouldn't be in a position to give Parsons what he wants.  Parsons is one of the Cowboy's most popular players. He is a four-time Pro-Bowler (2021-2024). In addition, Parsons is known for his defensive versatility and ability to accumulate sacks. 

He could play linebacker and defensive end. His athleticism and agility allow him to disrupt the opposing offense from all angles. He has 12 sacks in each of his four seasons with Dallas. 