Coco Gauff may be a Grand Slam champion, but on this night, she was just another starstruck fan, WTATennis reports. “Beyoncé waved at me during her show last night & I met the queen, Ms. Tina Knowles!” the 21-year-old wrote on X. “I cannot believe my life, I am so grateful for it. Thank you to the both of them for a moment I will never forget!” Gauff had been manifesting a moment like this. A proud member of the “BeyHive,” she didn’t just attend Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter stop in Atlanta, she fully embraced the spirit of the show while experiencing a moment that still has her buzzing.

Gauff had originally planned to catch Beyoncé in Europe during the spring, but an earlier-than-expected exit at Wimbledon opened the door for her to be in her hometown for one of the Atlanta shows. That twist of fate turned out to be a blessing. “No one can top her as an entertainer,” Gauff said back in May, and now she had the chance to see her in full form at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But watching from the crowd quickly became more than just that, as Gauff got a personal wave from Queen Bey herself and a warm greeting from Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

Tennis Royalty Meets Music Royalty

Gauff’s meet-and-greet with Tina Knowles was a moment of mutual admiration. The Knowles family matriarch, never shy about celebrating talent, shared the encounter on Instagram and called Gauff a “beautiful, talented and very kind young superstar.” She added, “I sort of gushed about how proud my family always is of her.” Gauff replied with warmth, saying that Beyoncé’s family has been a huge inspiration to hers.

But the moment didn’t just live in words, it lived in her style too. Gauff showed up for the Cowboy Carter tour dressed to impress. Her look? A sleeveless brown leather romper, tall cowboy boots, a studded belt, and a brown suede cowboy hat twinkling with crystal stars. She even brought a matching brown fan, fanning the crowd and the vibe. It was country couture with a championship flair.

For one night in Atlanta, Coco Gauff wasn’t leading the charge on a tennis court. She was just a fan, grateful, decked out, and living the dream with music’s biggest star.