As far as Teofimo Lopez is concerned, Devin Haney doesn’t have the dog in him to defeat Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Haney defends his lightweight titles against Lomachenko May 20 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The American is slightly favored over the older Lomachenko as well.

However, Lopez is picking the Ukrainian to come out on top simply because he feels Haney won’t be able to mix up offense and defense against the former champion.

“I think I got Lomachenko winning this fight,” Lopez said on the DAZN Boxing Show (via BoxingScene). “The only reason why I say it is just the punch IQ that this man throws and what he does. He’ll get you tired.

“Even though Devin has the conditioning for it, you gotta commit. You can’t just, you can’t play defense with Loma. You can’t play defense with Loma. You can’t. You gotta attack [by] all means necessary, and I don’t think Devin got that dog in him to do it.”

Lopez certainly knows a thing or two about beating Lomachenko.

After all, he shocked the world when he became the unified lightweight champion after a unanimous decision win over “Hi-Tech” back in Oct. 2020, becoming just the second fighter to inflict defeat on him.

And while Haney will have a bigger size advantage, none of that will play a factor for Lopez considering Lomachenko’s all-round pedigree.

“The size difference is not gonna matter,” Lopez explained. “Loma’s fought bigger guys than that. I mean, think about it – the Olympics, two-time Olympic gold medalist. He’s had 400-plus amateur fights. He’s been in the pro game, I mean, three-divisional champion, all those things. I mean, he’s fought tall, small, all the guys that you could think of.

“I just don’t think – even though Devin has a good jab, he’s too scared to commit all the way with it.”

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko will certainly be a great fight, and Lopez has a big fight coming up himself.

Having moved up to super lightweight after losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr., the 25-year-old is set to challenge Josh Taylor for his WBO title on June 20.