It's fair to say Carl Frampton was impressed with Terence Crawford's win over Errol Spence Jr.

Crawford became the first fighter to unify the welterweight division following his ninth-round TKO win over Spence this past weekend in Las Vegas.

“Bud” dominated Spence as he scored three knockdowns and simply bloodied and battered Spence over the course of the contest in what was quite a surreal sight to see for any combat sports fan.

The manner of the victory not only led many observers to label Crawford as the best welterweight of today's generation, but also as the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world.

Frampton went one step further.

For the former two-weight champion, Crawford's performance against Spence beats any version of Floyd Mayweather at welterweight.

“There’s a big statement that I want to make here. The fighter of our generation, everyone will probably agree, is Floyd Mayweather,” Frampton said after the fight (via Boxing Social). “I think that Terence Crawford is now the fighter of our generation.

“That performance beats Floyd Mayweather at his best, at welterweight, I genuinely believe that.”

It's certainly a big claim.

Mayweather is a former five-division champion, but most of his notoriety came when he was competing in the welterweight division where he beat some of the biggest names in the sport.

A fantasy matchup between that version of Mayweather and today's Crawford would certainly be an intriguing contest.

And while Mayweather has labeled Crawford as the best boxer in the world in the past, that doesn't mean he won't take issue with such statements.

For now, all we can do is speculate.