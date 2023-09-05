Terence Crawford warned against fighting Canelo Alvarez by former opponent

Amir Khan believes it's in Terence Crawford's best interest not to fight Canelo Alvarez.

Talk has heated up in recent weeks surrounding a potential super middleweight clash between Alvarez and Crawford. It all started following Crawford's win over Errol Spence Jr. to become the undisputed welterweight champion.

With his goal of becoming undisputed in a third weight class, Crawford would eventually target a fight with the super middleweight champion in Alvarez. Alvarez hasn't ruled out the fight either and stated he would be open to it if it made sense.

“I knew Crawford was a great fighter but you never know in boxing,” Alvarez told TMZ recently. “We'll see in the future. Right now, I'm 100 percent focused on Jermell but we'll see in the future. If it makes sense, why not?”

Should that fight happen in the future, Crawford would also be moving up three entire weight classes to fight the Mexican superstar.

While some still believe he's capable of getting the victory, Khan — who faced and lost to both fighters — believes it's the wrong move for the American, especially as he, himself, lost to Alvarez after moving up in weight.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There were rumors that I was hearing that Crawford may go up to fight Canelo as well,” Khan told Seconds Out (via Boxing Scene). “I'm like… I like both guys and I think Crawford should not really give that much weight away. It's too much.

“I've tried it myself, I've done it myself at the peak of my career. I had a great win against [Chris Algieri] and then went and fought Canelo.”

Khan notably moved up to middleweight in May 2016 to fight Alvarez and despite having success for the most part, he was brutally knocked out cold in the sixth round.

In fairness, Crawford is a much better fighter than Khan — with all due respect — with superior boxing IQ while he carries more power as well. However, he will still be giving up size and power against Alvarez and will likely be a big underdog going into the fight.

For now, Alvarez will face undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo first as they clash on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas. Charlo will only be moving up two weight classes and despite being big for 154 pounds, Khan sees no way for him to beat Alvarez.