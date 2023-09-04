Canelo Alvarez may have fired his first shot at Terence Crawford.

Since becoming the first-ever undisputed welterweight champion in late July following his one-sided win over Errol Spence Jr., Crawford has outlined his desire to historically become undisputed in a third division.

Initially, his plan was to go after Jermell Charlo who is the reigning undisputed super welterweight champion just a weight class above him.

However, Crawford eventually turned his attention to Alvarez who is a massive three weight classes above him. After initially suggesting a catchweight, “Bud” was later fine with fighting the Mexican superstar at 168 pounds with the latter being open to the fight as well despite initially being against it.

Since then, talk of a fight between the pair has continued to heat up and when asked about Crawford in a recent interview with TMZ, Alvarez maintained that the American was a great fighter.

However, he also believes Crawford has only won one big fight in his career.

“Like I always said, I respect Crawford. He’s a very talented fighter, but he has just won one big fight,” Alvarez told TMZ. “If you see his record, he’s just beaten one good fighter. Other than that, I don’t think that he has beaten other great fighters like Spence.”

Crawford holds wins over the likes of Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Kell Brook and Yuriorkis Gamboa. However, it's fair to say that Spence was by far a bigger win than than the rest.

That said, it was still an impressive win over that one great name in Spence as Crawford utterly dominated him and scored three knockdowns en route to the victory.

Alvarez — who predicted Crawford to beat Spence — could only praise him for his performance and refused to rule out a fight between them in the future.

“He did a really good job against Spence. He almost made it look very easy,” Alvarez added. “I knew Crawford was a great fighter but you never know in boxing. We'll see in the future. Right now, I'm 100 percent focused on Jermell but we'll see in the future. If it makes sense, why not?”

Coincidentally, two of the fighters that could make Crawford undisputed in a third division are fighting each other as Alvarez defends his super middleweight titles against Charlo on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas.

Not to mention the fact that Crawford is set for a rematch with Spence as well.