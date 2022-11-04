Dead Cells’ developer, Motion Twin, recently teased a crossover Terraria, another well-loved indie game. Keep reading to learn more about it.

We've been trying to (non-box) build the hype for our upcoming #deadcells crossover update, the next guest should get a couple more people amped up 😏 pic.twitter.com/u0ZtTgr28b — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) November 3, 2022

On their official Twitter account, Motion Twin uploaded a somewhat cryptic video. Although the video does not have any text on it, there are various things on it that hint towards who they are having a crossover with. For starters, we can see that the ground has a bluish-purple turf on top of it, as well as some purple grass. Other than that, we also see a purple stone wall in the background. The trees in the video have round, purple leaf clumps, as well as some vines hanging off of them. Of course, the most prominent hint in the video is the monster with a sword through them, which has a huge eye and some pincers.

On the surface, it might seem difficult to figure out what game they are having a crossover with just from this. However, there is a game that matches the description of these trees perfectly. The trees in the image below match the appearance of the trees in the video. The tree below is a screenshot taken in the Corruption that can be found in some worlds in Terraria. The Corruption turns the trees’ trunks slightly gray and the leaves somewhat purple. Just from this alone, we can basically confirm that the indie game that Dead Cells is having a crossover with is Terraria.

We have no idea what exactly the crossover entails. Taking a look at previous Dead Cells crossovers, however, could shed some light. We can most probably expect some iconic weapons to arrive from Terraria, as well as some enemies. It could also be that Dead Cells will introduce areas that are reminiscent of the Corrupted areas of Terraria. However, until the developers themselves reveal what the crossover entails, everything is just speculation. We also don’t know when this crossover will happen.

This is not the first time that either of these games has had crossovers with other games. Dead Cells, for example, has previously collaborated with Hallow Knight and Blasphemous. Terraria, on the other hand, has a crossover with Core Keeper that is ongoing until now.

