Ken Griffey Jr. son and Florida A&M defensive back Tevin Griffey had an amazing night during homecoming in front of a national TV audience. Griffey nabbed a pick-six that he returned for 10-yards to make the score 46-7 with 1:35 left in the game. The Rattler homecoming crowd went wild and his dad was on the sidelines taking pictures, now a professional sporting event photographer since retirement.

You know him as Ken Griffey Jr., the baseball Hall of Famer. But today he was photo dad for Tevin Griffey at Florida A&M homecoming. 📷: Vaughn Wilson pic.twitter.com/BwJ1HiGkWu — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) October 28, 2023

4TH | 1:35 THE GAME IS NOT OVER YET! Tevin Griffey with a PICK-6 late in the 4th! FAMU – 46

PVAMU- 7 📺https://t.co/jXkNskaFGe#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/CRjiVcr2vA — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) October 28, 2023

Griffey joined the Rattlers in 2020 as a three-star quarterback from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida per a report by the Tallahassee Democrat. Griffey's commitment to the Rattlers was noteworthy, as he had offers from Michigan & Toledo per 247 Sports. However, Griffey visited FAMU and the coaches sold him on the vision of joining the team.

Griffey only played in one game during his first year on the field for the Rattlers in the 2021 season versus Mississippi Valley State, recording one tackle. However, he appeared in 10 games for FAMU and finished the season with 10 tackles. He totaled a season-high of 3 tackles vs. SWAC west rival Grambling.

Griffey has played 7 games this season and currently has 7 total tackles and one interception that he returned 10 yards for a touchdown. After his big play tonight, Griffey could surely see the field even more as the Rattlers look to win their first SWAC Championship since joining the conference in 2021 and their first Celebration Bowl bid.

Griffey and the Rattlers face off against Alabama A&M next Saturday at 2 PM EST.