With Joe Mixon set to lead the Houston Texans’ backfield, it appeared Dameon Pierce would be the top backup. However, the Texans announced Sunday the signing of former Vikings running back Cam Akers, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Akers enjoyed modest success with the Rams but did claim a Super Bowl ring in 2022. During that season, he rushed for 786 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

However, Akers has never started more than nine games in a season. And last year he tore his Achilles while playing for the Vikings and appeared in only seven games overall. With Minnesota, who acquired Akers in a trade with the Rams, he carried 38 times for 138 yards and a score. The team swapped 2026 draft picks in the deal with the Vikings sending a conditional sixth-round pick in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick and Akers.

Texans take a shot on well-traveled RB Akers

When the Rams dealt Akers to Minnesota, Coach Sean McVay told si.com he struggled with signing off on the deal.

“I'm always going to make decisions that are in the best interest of our football team,” McVay said. “I have tremendous respect for Cam Akers, but I felt like for our football team today and in this game and as we move forward, that was going to be the best decision for us.”

Also in the backfield mix for the Texans are Dare Ogunbowale and Jawhar Jordan. Speculation rose about the Texans moving on from Pierce and packaging him in a deal to improve the running back room — or, according to the ClutchPoints story, “maybe Houston’s front office is on the ball and snaps up the first quality backup running back that doesn’t survive some other team’s 53-man roster cut.”

The Vikings reportedly expected to bring Akers back, depending on his recovery. But the veteran runner remained unsigned and Houston did the deal. The health issue is a big one because Akers has suffered Achilles tears to both of his legs. The first one came in 2021, when he lasted only one game with five carries for three yards. He bounced back with the solid 2022 season.

However, his per-carry average dipped from 4.2 in 2022 to only 2.8 last season.

The Texans previously brought in Deon Jackson and Miyan Williams for workouts, but apparently liked what they saw from Akers.