NFL training camps have just begun, but the Houston Texans have wasted no time throwing paws. Cornerback Derek Stingley and tight end Dalton Schultz got into it on Wednesday, with Stingley being the main aggressor.

Podcast host Ruben Gamez reposted a video of the brawl, via his social media.

“Best video from the ‘fight' today!” Gomez said. “You can clearly see Stefon Diggs away from the conflict! Derek Stingley pushes Dalton Schultz! 📷 @YouGewdBro.”

While the cause behind Stingley's anger is unknown, the 23-year-old ran up and tackled Schultz in between plays. The team eventually pulled the two men off each other and broke up the squabble.

Fans had different theories online about what started it. @Stroud4AllPro on X, formerly known as “Twitter,” chalked it up to a late hit from Jimmie Ward.

“To me this is how it looked like the fight went down:

Jimmie Ward hits Diggs late on a slide

Schultz goes at Ward

Schuffle starts and gets broken up

After broken up Stingley comes in and completely knocks Schultz to the ground,” he tweeted.

Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, is one of the team's brightest young stars, while Schultz is going into his second year with the team after spending five years on the Dallas Cowboys.

While training camp fights can be useful to let off steam, Houston needs to make sure these conflicts don't get out of hand, as the players are too valuable to risk injuries.

What else happened on day six of Texans camp?

Derek Stingley has been doing more than just fighting in Texans' camp

Stingley was the star of the show on Wednesday, recording two interceptions, including a deep ball down the sideline intended for Tank Dell. Houston cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso sounded off on the LSU alum's performance, via Chron's Michael Shapiro.

“He’s a competitive kid, he relishes the 1-on-1 moment,” Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso said following Wednesday's practice outside NRG Stadium. “You can't teach that as a coach. He has that inherently, it's a good trait.”

Vasso added that the fight was unnecessary, but he likes Stingley's intensity and passion.

“We gotta stay within the lines and within the whistle, the extracurricular stuff is not what we want, but I like to see the [competitiveness] and the emotions are high,” Vasso said. “These guys are ready to compete against someone other than the Texans.”

On a team with Diggs, CJ Stroud, and Joe Mixon, it's impressive that Stingley has been the headliner for Houston so far this summer. If the Louisiana native keeps it up, he could ascend into All-Pro status this year.