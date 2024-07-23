The Houston Texans are becoming the must-watch NFL team in the state of Texas. Houston existed in a weird purgatory state for years after parting ways with QB Deshaun Watson. They burst onto the scene last year with rookie QB C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans leading the charge. The team recently announced that they've surpassed a goal they haven't met since before the pandemic.

The Texans announced in a statement that they have already sold out season tickets for the 2024 season. The last time they sold out before the start of the season was 2019.

“Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and we feel their energy and anticipation for the 2024 Season,” Texans owner Cal McNair said in the team’s announcement. “It’s been an extremely exciting offseason for us, including debuting our new look, and we just want to thank our fans for all their support. We are proud that we have sold out of season tickets and look forward to H-Town coming together to cheer on Coach Ryans and the team. We want all of our fans to get here early and be loud each week we take the field at NRG Stadium.”

The Houston Texans will battle for a second-straight AFC South title in 2024. The AFC conference is absolutely stacked with talented teams, so securing home field advantage would be huge for the Texans.

Texans fans won't have to wait long to see their team in action. Houston faces off against Chicago in the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on August 1st.

Texans QB CJ Stroud makes scary ‘five-headed monster' claim about supporting cast

The Texans are ready to attack opposing defenses like they haven't been in years.

They added key figures like Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon to an offense that was already loaded with playmakers.

C.J. Stroud recently spoke with ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime and dropped a scary prediction about how good Houston's offense will be in 2024.

“Stefon is somebody that can open up the playbook, but we have all these guys around,” Stroud said. “It's a five-headed monster. It's definitely super dope to have just a bunch of options.”

Diggs himself is confident in the offense. He's knows his stuff after playing on prolific offenses in Buffalo and Minnesota.

“I feel like this offense is one of the offenses that got a lot of horses in the stable, you know what I'm saying,” Diggs said in June. “You let them all loose, and we'll figure the rest out.”

Meanwhile, running back Joe Mixon sees an offense where “everyone can eat.”

“With the weapons that we have, man it is a hell of a thing,” Mixon said. “I think as long as we execute, do all the right things well, and build that chemistry I think that it's going to go a long way. In the offense, the sky's the limit.”

The Texans' offense averaged 22.7 points per game in 2023, which was 13th in the NFL. They are confident that adding Diggs and Mixon can help take them to another level.