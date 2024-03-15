After nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Danielle Hunter is leaving the franchise to join the Houston Texans. As he begins the next era of his NFL career, Hunter will never forget his time with the Vikings.
The star defensive end signed a two-year, $49 million contract with the Texans. Now leaving the only NFL franchise he has ever known, Hunter had a final message to the Vikings and their fans.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime! I will be forever grateful,” the 29-year old shared on Instagram. “To GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Coach O’Connell, Coach Flores, Derik Keyes and the entire Vikings Training and Support Staff – thank you. Your guidance and continued support through the years were greatly appreciated.”
Hunter continued to thank Purple Nation and the city of Minneapolis for their unwavering support and commitment during his time with the franchise.
Time with Vikings
After years of trade rumors and reported discontent, the Vikings awarded Hunter a new contract in 2023 — a one-year, incentive-laden deal.
The short-term gamble paid off handsomely for Hunter. He ended the season with 16.5 sacks, the highest single-season total of his career and the fifth-most in the league. Additionally, he led the league in tackles for loss, tying with Las Vegas Raider’s Maxx Crosby.
Furthermore, Hunter appears to have put his injury concerns behind him, having played every game over the past two seasons.
At just 20 years old, Danielle Hunter was selected by the Vikings in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He boasts an impressive career record with 87.5 sacks in 119 games. Hunter made NFL history by becoming the fastest player to reach 50 sacks in his first five seasons, achieving this milestone after recording 14.5 sacks in 2019.
Hunter will now look to keep the Texans squarely in the AFC playoff race. Now watching from afar, Hunter still has love for the Vikings and cherishes the time he spent in Minnesota