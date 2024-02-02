Texas A&M basketball guard Tyrece Radford arrested for evading police

Texas A&M basketball's guard, Tyrece Radford, was reportedly arrested for evading police.

Texas A&M basketball hit the news cycle for all the wrong reasons. Star guard, Tyrece Radford, who is having a stellar season, was recently arrested for evading police. It's not a great look for him or the Aggies whatsoever.

Reports indicate that Radford ignored a stop sign and then sped off when bicycle patrol attempted to pull him over, according to Justin Dorsey of KBTX3. Tyrece Radford allegedly ignored a second stop sign and nearly hit another vehicle on the road.

“Texas A&M basketball player Tyrece ‘Boots' Radford, 24, was arrested Friday for allegedly evading police during a traffic stop last month in the Northgate area. According to police reports, on Dec. 3, 2023, bicycle patrol at Northgate saw Radford disregard a stop sign while driving at Louise Ave and First Street. Police say they activated their bicycle lights and approached the vehicle, but Radford drove away. At the intersection of Louise Avenue and Boyett Street, police say he disregarded another stop sign and nearly hit another vehicle.”

The Texas A&M basketball star was eventually caught and arrested on Friday, despite the incident taking place a month ago. He was given an $80,000 bond.

This isn't the first time Tyrece Radford had a run in with the police. Back in 2021 when he was still playing at Virginia Tech, Radford was arrested and suspended over an alleged DUI incident and weapons charges, according to a 2021 article from Bleacher Report.

“Virginia Tech men's basketball player Tyrece Radford has been suspended indefinitely after being charged with driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.”

Hopefully, the Texas A&M basketball star seeks help and guidance. Being involved in another situation like this certainly isn't great for his future career.