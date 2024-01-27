The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Texas A&M Aggies as we continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels travel to College Station to take on Buzz Williams’ Texas A&M Aggies in this SEC matchup. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series with an Ole Miss-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

After starting 13-0, the Ole Miss Rebels have cooled off going an even 3-3 in SEC play so far. Led by a quartet of seniors, the Rebels have been able to hold serve at home in Oxford. Contrarily, Ole Miss has yet to win an SEC game on the road. Coming off a 24-point win over a reeling Arkansas team, Chris Beard and company will come into College Station desperate for a road win.

Speaking of being 3-3 in SEC play, Buzz Williams has maneuvered his way through injuries all season. After dropping a tough one in Fayetteville without Henry Coleman, the Aggies responded with two straight wins. Finally, Texas A&M seems to be fully healthy after missing one of Tyrece Radford, Solomon Washington, and Henry Coleman for the majority of the season.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Ole Miss-Texas A&M Odds

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-110)

Texas A&M: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT

TV: SECN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

First, there is always the possibility with this Texas A&M offense that they shoot themselves out of the game. The Aggies are currently the worst three-point shooting team (26.5%) out of all Power 6 conferences. At the three spot, Texas A&M will run with either Jace Carter, Hayden Hefner, Solo Washington, or Eli Lawrence. Alarmingly, the quartet of Carter, Hefner, Washington, and Lawrence have combined to shoot 9-63 (14.3%) from three. If the Aggies continue to struggle, Ole Miss has the offensive firepower to stay in it.

Additionally, this is a Texas A&M defense that takes away the paint but in turn, allows a lot of three-point attempts. In terms of point distribution, the Aggies allow opponents to score about 37% of their points from three. That is the most allowed by far in the SEC, and around 17th most nationally. While this defensive style will make life difficult for the mid-range offense that Jaemyn Brakefield and Allen Flanigan like to run, it will allow Juju Murray (45.5%) and Matt Murrell (38.9%) to launch it from outside.

Lastly, the Aggies have not shot the ball efficiently around the rim. With a brutal two-point percentage of 38.7% through six SEC games, Jamarion Sharp and Moussa Cisse could play a major role. Ole Miss is tied with Auburn for the SEC lead in block percentage at 16.8%. A&M could be in for a long night offensively if shots are not falling and Sharp is affecting everything around the rim.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Initially, Ole Miss has an injury to a key bench piece that may prove costly in this matchup. Chris Beard said he’s hoping TJ Caldwell, can play but no certainty right now. The 6-4 sophomore exited the Arkansas game on Wednesday due to injury. In the postgame press conference, Beard emphasized how unfortunate the injury was because TJ was coming off his best week of practice in some time. With Caldwell out the rotation shortens to just seven forcing Austin Nunez into more action. Caldwell is leaps and bounds better defensively than Nunez, which becomes increasingly important when playing Wade Taylor and Tyrece Radford.

Secondly, the Achilles heel for Ole Miss all year has been their defensive rebounding. The Rebels rank dead last in the SEC in defensive rebounding allowing opponents to grab 37.2% of their misses. Both offensively and defensively, Texas A&M ranks best in the SEC in terms of rebounding.

Lastly, in true road games, Ole Miss is 2-3 with the two wins being over Temple 77-76 and UCF 70-68. The three losses have come by a brutal average margin of 19.3 points. While they do not attempt many, the Rebels rely on shooting a high percentage from three. Shooting 38.2% from three on the season, those numbers have not traveled well. In the three road SEC losses, Ole Miss has shot a combined 16-57 (28.1%) from outside.

Final Ole Miss-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

One key factor people are missing in this game is the health of Texas A&M. The Aggies are 8-1 this year when Tyrece Radford, Solo Washington, and Henry Coleman are all healthy. The only loss coming to FAU was when the Owls made 16 three-pointers.

Auburn’s Dylan Cardwell said in his post-game press conference after they beat Ole Miss, that the gameplan defensively was to take away the Rebels' top four scorers. Those scorers being Flanigan, Murrell, Brakefield, and Murray. Given how A&M defends the paint I expect Flanigan and Brakefield to struggle to find quality looks inside. Give me the underrated Aggies with all hands on deck at Reed Arena.

Final Ole Miss-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -5.5 (-110)