Texas A&M football: 4 bold Aggies predictions for 2022 season

Nothing is given in college football no matter how dominant football programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers have been over the past several seasons. The Texas A&M Aggies would love to be part of the elite in the FBS. After a somewhat disappointing 2021 campaign, Jimbo Fisher and Aggies football will look to make bigger waves in the head coach’s third year in College Station. With that said, here are four Texas A&M football predictions in the 2022 season.

Texas A&M football 2022 predictions

4. Devon Achane plays in all games and racks up at least 1,500 rushing yards

The Aggies have some big shoes to fill in the backfield, particularly in their rushing attack. Gone is their workhorse running back in the 2021 college football season, Isaiah Spiller, who’s now taken his talents to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. Spiller led Aggies football in his junior year in College Station, rushing for a total of 1,011 yards (fifth in the SEC) to go with six rushing touchdowns on 179 carries. However, in terms of production, Devon Achane brought a ton too to the table for the Aggies that same year. Achane burned rubber for 910 rushing yards and paced the rest of the Aggies with nine rushing scores on 130 carries.

In fact, Devon Achane led the entire SEC with an average of 7.0 yards per rushing attempt. With Spiller no longer on the Aggies football roster, Achane can have nearly all the touches available touches in Texas A&M’s backfield on rushing plays. Only one player in the FBS touched 1,500 yards in 2021 and that’s Tyler Badie of the Missouri Tigers. Given the opportunity of being the undisputed no. 1 running back for Aggies football, it’s not that much of a reach to believe that Achane is bound to have a 1,500-yard rushing campaign. His efficiency has always been up there, and with a ton of reps coming his way this 2022, Jimbo Fisher should expect an incredible, even Heisman Trophy-worthy performance, from Achane.

Via Cole Thompson of Sports Illustrated:

“If you watch, his runs aren’t just going outside. The majority of his runs are between the tackles,” Fisher said. “The guy has an unbelievable knack to get through there — he’s very patient and a natural runner.”

3. Texas A&M wins the SEC title

Since they started competing in the SEC in 2012, the Aggies have never won the SEC football title. That is also part of the reason why projecting Aggies football to win the conference title is always going to be a bold declaration. Moreover, they play in the SEC West where they are grouped together with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, and the Ole Miss Rebels. But with a sturdy defense, an offense powered by a running back who could end up being the best offensive weapon in all of football, and a top-ranked recruitment class in 2022, there’s no stopping the Aggies from dreaming of finally topping the rest of the competition in the SEC.

2. Texas A&M football makes it to College Football Playoff

Why stop at the SEC title? After all the SEC champion has appeared in seven of the first eight iterations of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

1. The Aggies beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa

The Aggies stunned the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2021 with a 41-38 victory at home. It was the only pre-College Football Playoff loss of the Crimson Tide that season, and you can bet that Nick Saban and company have long circled on the calendar the date of the rematch between these two giant SEC teams on Oct. 9. This time around, Alabama plays at home, so a rowdy and hostile Tuscaloosa crowd awaits Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. That’s not to mention the offseason beef between Fisher and Saban. All the ingredients are there for a boiling showdown between Texas A&M and Alabama.

Via Chris Low of ESPN:

“We’re talented and have established that we can start stacking a huge number of the right guys in our program,” Fisher told ESPN on Friday. “We’ve still got great challenges this year. We gotta go prove it. Hey, it’s time to shut up and play, just go play. Don’t worry about what people say. Don’t worry about what happened this summer between me and Nick.

Beating the Crimson Tide in back-to-back fashion would be a signature statement of the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station. Before facing Alabama again, Aggies football will deal with the Miami Hurricanes and the Arkansas Razorbacks, two teams ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Aggies could potentially lose either of those — or both of these games — and in that scenario, they will likely have to take down Alabama on the road to get reconsidered again as a serious national championship contender. And wouldn’t it be cool for the Aggies to beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa nearly 10 years to the day when Johnny Manziel led the program to achieve the same feat in 2012?