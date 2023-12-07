Texas A&M football defensive back Bryce Anderson breaks his silence over a recent post on X saying that he's transferring.

Texas A&M football fans must be so relieved to know that star defensive back Bryce Anderson isn't transferring elsewhere. Anderson said that his X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked when it recently shared a post about him hitting the transfer portal, causing quite a commotion on social media, particularly among Aggies fans.

However, Anderson later posted via his Instagram account that the tweet that was sent out was fake and that he was merely a victim of hacking.

“My twitter has been hacked! I have NOT hit the transfer portal,” said the Texas A&M football defensive star, via an IG Story.

From Bryce Anderson’s Instagram story, says his X account was hacked and he is not transferring https://t.co/aVDnQXtGYV pic.twitter.com/4B7LPOgHLX — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) December 6, 2023

Aggies fans will be holding on to the word of Anderson, as they surely don't want to see him playing for another program outside of College Station. Anderson has been fantastic for Texas A&M football's stop unit with 47 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and four passes defended in the 2023 college football season.

New Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko also would love for Anderson to stay and avoid the temptation of the transfer portal, as he takes over the gig left by Jimbo Fisher.

Before committing to play for the Aggies, Anderson fielded offers from the likes of the Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, Indiana Hoosiers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, South Carolina Gamecocks, Duke Blue Devils, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish among many others.

Texas A&M concluded its 2023 regular season schedule with a 7-5 overall record and 4-4 slate in conference play. The Aggies are scheduled to meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.