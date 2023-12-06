Walter Nolen has officially entered the transfer portal after spending two years at the Texas A&M college football program.

No. 1 ranked Walter Nolan has officially entered the transfer portal after two years with Texas A&M football, per On3 Sports. With Nolan's departure from the Aggies, the sophomore defensive tackle instantly became the top-ranked player on the transfer rankings.

A former five-star prospect, Nolan was part of Texas A&M's historic class of 2022 where he entered as the No. 1 overall recruit of the college football class. He was the Aggies' highest-rated recruit in program history.

Appearing in 22 games in two seasons at College Station, the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder recorded 66 tackles (37 solo and 29 assisted), 11.0 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

After the team fired head coach Jimbo Fisher last month, Texas A&M's college football program is currently undergoing a major exodus. Several of Nolen's teammates have already entered the transfer portal. These include quarterback Max Johnson, offensive linemen Jordan Spasojevic-Moko and Remington Strickland, and wide receiver Raymond Cottrell. Nolen becomes the fifth player to do so. Overall, he is also the eighth player from the high-profile 2022 recruiting class to leave Texas A&M.

Furthermore, Nolen's positional coach Elijah Robinson went to Syracuse to become its defensive coordinator. Robinson was influential in recruiting Nolen to the program.

Nolen should see a flock of suitors heading his way as he makes his services available. Prior to entering college football and committing to Texas A&M, several other programs were looking to land the five-star recruit. These schools included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee. Ultimately, he made his choice to go to College Station.

It will be interesting to track where Walter Nolan ultimately lands this time. He will have two more years of eligibility at his next destination.