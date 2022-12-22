By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Texas A&M found a new star for their secondary when Tony Grimes decided to transfer from North Carolina to the Aggies. Now at a new school, Grimes is looking to boost his NFL Draft stock while helping Texas A&M reach the College Football Playoff.

Grimes announced his intention to transfer to the Aggies on Thursday. His father, Deon Glover, spoke to Max Olson of The Athletic about his son’s goals in the transfer portal. He said that Grimes wants to play in defense where he has more opportunities to, “challenge receivers, jump routes and make plays.”

Furthermore, Glover said that if Grimes would have entered the 2023 NFL Draft, he expected to be drafted in the third or fourth-round. Now with the Aggies, Glover said that Grimes is ready to prove that he deserves to hear his name called in the first round.

“We’ve just got to go with where he fits, what coach can develop him and highlight his strengths,” Glover said of Grimes. “Then strengthen his weaknesses and bring him back to that first round where he was originally supposed to be.

Tony Grimes was a five-star recruit in the 2021 class. However, he re-classified to 2020 and signed with North Carolina. Texas A&M heavily recruited him before he joined the Tar Heels. In three years and 32 games with North Carolina, Grimes made 97 tackles, with 19 passes defended and an interception.

Grimes will look to build on his five-star status with Texas A&M. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining. In Grimes, Aggies’ head coach Jimbo Fisher is getting a player ready to prove how good he could be and ready to prove that he can eventually succeed in the NFL.