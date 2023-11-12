Texas A&M is parting ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher started a disappointing 5-4 this season for the Aggies.

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is headed for the door. The school is parting ways with Fisher, per Action Network's college football reporter Brett McMurphy and multiple other reports. Fisher was mired in another disappointing season for the Aggies, with a 5-4 record, despite blowing out Mississippi State 51-10 on Saturday.

Fisher is owed nearly $76 million in a contract buyout, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Fisher found tough sledding at Texas A&M the last few seasons. He finished 2022 with a losing record at 5-7, and he lost big games this season to Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss. The Aggies also lost a non-conference game to Miami. He went 3-3 in the SEC this season, which wasn't enough for him to keep his job.

The coach did have success his first four seasons in College Station. Fisher won at least eight games through his first four years and had three bowl victories, including an Orange Bowl win in 2020 over North Carolina. Jimbo Fisher also had several years of success as the head coach of Florida State, winning a national championship and going undefeated in 2013.

Texas A&M still has games this season against Abilene Christian at home and at LSU. It's unclear who will take over to coach those games and a possible bowl game with Fisher fired. The Aggies need one more win to become bowl eligible in 2023.

Its expected Jimbo Fisher will have suitors for his services from several other schools. The coach has a 127-48 overall record as a head coach. Fisher also has an 8-2 bowl record.