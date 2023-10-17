Jimbo Fisher's seat in College Station is getting hot again. Following consecutive losses to the Alabama Crimson Tide and to the Tennessee Volunteers, the Texas A&M football head coach is facing increased scrutiny once again, particularly from a frustrated fanbase that initially expected him to become the Aggies' savior.

Rumors are also swirling that Fisher's job is in jeopardy, and that the Aggies are on the verge of sourcing money to pay for his buyout if Texas A&M football continues to struggle under his watch (via Bruce Feldman of The Athletic).

Texas A&M, I’m told, will find the money to get rid of him if he can’t get this thing going — and yes, it absolutely does matter to important folks down there that Texas has a chance to be a College Football Playoff team this year … and Steve Sarkisian has been on the job for half as long as Jimbo.

Texas A&M inked Fisher to 1o-year contract in 2017. At that time, the deal's worth was $75 million but was later increased to a fully guaranteed $94.95 million. However, the Aggies are not getting their money's worth thus far. Texas A&M even failed to earn a ticket to a bowl game in each of the last two seasons. The 2023 college football season has not also been very kind to Fisher and the Aggies, who are going to need plenty of stars to line up if they are to get a spot in the College Football Playoff despite an overall 4-3 record through their first seven games of the campaign.