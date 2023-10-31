The Texas A&M football team is 5-3 and trying to finish the year bowl-eligible. Jimbo Fisher is in hot water and has been on the hot seat, especially after a rough 2022 season. Now, the latest odds have Fisher as the coach to be fired first, per BetOnline.

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: +400

Dave Aranda, Baylor: +500

Dana Holgorsen, Houston: +500

Mike Locksley, Maryland: +600

Justin Wilcox, Cal: +600

Some other notable names are Florida HC Billy Napier and Arkansas HC Sam Pittman, both of whom are at +1400, and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh at +2200, which is likely due to the ongoing sign-stealing scandal that gets worse by the day.

The Texas A&M football program moving on from Fisher will be difficult, especially after signing him to a 10-year, $95 million contract just a couple of seasons ago. And, what makes things worse is that Fisher has a buyout number of $77 million if he is fired at the end of the season.

till, expectations are through the roof for the Texas A&M football team, and if they miss out on a bowl game once again, it could be the end of the road for Fisher's time in College Station. The Aggies are 5-3 on the year with losses to Miami (FL), Alabama, and Tennessee, so those aren't bad losses by any means. Still, a coach getting paid as handsomely as Fisher should be able to win more games.

The Aggies finish the season with games against Ole Miss and LSU on the road and home contests against Mississippi State and Abilene Christian.