Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is known for being outspoken on multiple topics, and anyone could be on the receiving end of the wrath he’s capable of displaying at any given time.

On this occasion, it’s the media catching all of the heat, and two organizations in particular, the Houston Chronicle and Sports Illustrated, found themselves in the crosshairs.

ESPN writer Ben Baby captures an exchange between Jimbo Fisher and reporters on his Twitter page (via Awful Announcing), and the head coach seems to be cool with questions that come from anyone except the two outlets mentioned above.

Per the tweet: “Apparently, Fisher’s request for a ‘good question’ ruled out two outlets: The Houston Chronicle and Sports Illustrated.

‘If it’s the last question, it (better) be a good question. I don’t need no Houston Chronicle questions. I need a TexAgs question, a good question,’ Fisher said during the press conference according to On3. ‘Sports Illustrated is just as bad. Sports Illustrated? That ain’t a good one either now. That ain’t a good one either.'”

This is what happens when things aren’t going well for a coach. The media becomes a punching bag, an easy target to blame when the pressure is on to perform. Fisher is entering his sixth season with the Aggies, and according to the fateful in College Station, they were supposed to have national championships by this time.

Instead, Texas A&M hasn’t come close to those expectations, and to say the seat is hot is would be an understatement. Another bad season, and it could be time for a change in head coaches.

Fisher is well aware of the environment, and the media has to ask “good questions” if they don’t want to catch stray bullets from overflowing emotions.