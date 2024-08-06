The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July. All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Texas A&M football fans. The Aggies have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let’s take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren’t really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today’s era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

A new era for Texas A&M football

Texas A&M football is going to be an intriguing team to watch this season. The Aggies will be breaking in a new head coach as Mike Elko is coming over from Duke. Elko did a great job with the Blue Devils, but the pressure will certainly be on in College Station. Texas A&M fans are expecting big things from him after the disastrous Jimbo Fisher era, and he is expected to deliver quickly.

This isn't an instance where the head coach is coming in for a rebuild and he can have a few down years without fans getting on him about it. Texas A&M has good talent as Jimbo Fisher consistently brought in top recruiting classes, but he just couldn't do anything with the talent. Because of that, there really isn't a rebuild in place. The talent is there, Texas A&M just needs a coach that can get the most out of his players. Mike Elko has to quickly show that he can do that.

Mike Elko was able to find success at Duke, so that is a great sign. The Blue Devils are a basketball school. They don't have the resources to compete with the premier programs in college football, but Elko did a great job developing the players that he had and finding a way to be successful. Now, he has the resources at Texas A&M to build an elite squad.

This is a huge season for the Aggies, and fans can't wait to get it started. Here are three predictions for year one of the Mike Elko era:

Texas A&M will go 8-4

This is going to be a decent year for Texas A&M, and they will likely be just a couple plays away from a completely different season. Elko will have a solid first year as the Aggies will likely win around eight games and they will end the year ranked. Their SEC schedule could certainly tougher as they avoid Georgia and Alabama, but expect them to lose to LSU and Texas for sure. Missouri will also be a tough game, but the Aggies are the preseason favorite, along with their season opener against Notre Dame. If they win those, this team could easily end up 10-2, but 8-4 seems more accurate.

Texas A&M will win a bowl game

Texas A&M football will take a big step in the right direction at the end of the year by winning their bowl game. If they really do end up with an 8-4 regular season record, a bowl win would obviously get them a ninth win, and it would likely put their ranking close to the #15 mark. That would be a great way for Elko to start his Aggies career. Texas A&M fans obviously want College Football Playoff appearances, but this would be a good start for Elko.

Connor Weigman will throw for 3,000+ yards

Connor Weigman will be the starting quarterback for Texas A&M football this season, and he should be able to have a big year if he can stay healthy. One of the biggest strengths for Elko's Duke squad last year was QB play, and that will be extremely important for the head coach this year as well. The play of Weigman will determine much of the Aggies' success.

Overall, expect Mike Elko to have a good first year at Texas A&M. A College Football Playoff appearance is unlikely, but 8-9 wins would be solid.