Texas A&M football fans are excited for the season to start as the Mike Elko era will be getting underway in College Station. There has only been disappointment in recent memory for the Aggies as they continuously failed to meet expectations under Jimbo Fisher, and Elko is here to try and fix that. He spoke at SEC Media Days on Thursday, and he provided a crucial injury update for his quarterback, Conner Weigman.

Conner Weigman missed most of last season after breaking his foot in an early season game against Auburn. He was not able to fully participate in spring practices, but it sounds like he is doing much better now.

“He is healthy now, like I said he would be,” Mike Elko said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “We knew that was coming. It just was not there as quick as maybe we needed it to be for spring ball. We were never going to have a record coming out of spring ball, so (the media) were a lot more worried about that than I ever was. I was trying to calm you guys down on that for a while. He is running now. He is full speed. He is doing everything we are doing from an athletic standpoint, running, conditioning, cutting and all of that.”

One thing that is challenging for the Texas A&M football QB is confidence. After an injury like the one Weigman sustained, it's hard to trust your body fully for awhile. However, he is getting past that and is moving more comfortably now.

“He is getting really confident in where his body is, which was the first part,” Elko said. “The hardest part when you come back from an injury is, it takes a mental toll on you, too. These kids want to play, and certainly, Conner does not want to sit out. He does not want to be unhealthy through the spring. That all takes a toll on you. So him being healthy now and able to go out there, you are starting to see that energy. You are starting to see him really come into himself. Obviously, it is going to be really important for us to get good quarterback play this fall.”

Conner Weigman is QB1 right now

There is always a chance that someone can come out of nowhere and win a job, but right now, Conner Weigman is QB1 for the Texas A&M football team. It doesn't sound like Mike Elko expects that to change.

“He is certainly the starter day one of fall camp, but there is competition at every position,” Elko said. “I do not think you ever want to have anything locked in, in your program, and that is everybody. We have told (linebacker) Taurean York, we have told (left tackle) Trey Zuhn, we have told (defensive tackle) Shemar Turner, you do not want a program where the best player does not play. So Conner is our guy. We have a lot of confidence in Conner. It is going to take a heck of a job for someone to come in and beat him out. But if someone comes in and has clearly elevated his play, you want to make sure you are playing the guys who give you the best chance to win.”

This is a huge season for Elko and Texas A&M as they enter a new era. They will need Weigman to be healthy this year if they are going to have the season that they want.