March Madness is in full swing as the Texas A&M Aggies will face the Houston Cougars on Sunday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. We're here to share our college odds series, make a Texas A&M-Houston prediction, and pick for this Round of 32 matchup.
The Aggies defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 98-83 on Friday to advance to the Round of 32. They led 58-44 at halftime before maintaining the lead. Significantly, Wade Taylor IV led the way with 25 points while shooting 8 for 14 from the floor. Manny Obaseki added 22 points while shooting 8 for 17. Meanwhile, Tyrece Radford had 20 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 8 for 17. Jace Carter came off the bench for 13 points and seven rebounds, while Henry Coleman had 10 while shooting 4 for 5.
The Aggies shot 49.3 percent from the floor, including a ridiculous 56.3 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, they held the Cornhuskers to 45.8 percent from the field, including 31.8 percent from the three-point line. They also blocked six shots and had three steals to force 10 turnovers.
Houston destroyed Langwood 86-46 on Friday to advance to the Round of 32. They held a 43-16 halftime lead and cruised to victory. Ultimately, L.J. Cryer led the Cougars with 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 from the floor. Emanuel Sharp added 13 points while shooting 4 for 10 from the field. Likewise, Jamal Snead added 11 points while shooting 5 for 8 from the hardwood. Damian Dunn came off the bench for 17 points while shooting 5 for 10.
The Cougars shot 58.5 percent from the floor, including 47.8 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they won the board battle 28-14. Houston had 12 steals and blocked five shots to help force 18 turnovers.
Texas A&M hopes to first appear in the Sweet Sixteen since 2018. Meanwhile, Houston looks to make it to the Sweet Sixteen for the fourth straight season. The Cougars were in the Final Four in 2021.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
March Madness Odds: Texas A&M-Houston Odds
Texas A&M: +9.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +400
Houston: -9.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -550
Over: 132.5 (-110)
Under: 132.5 (-110)
How to Watch March Madness
Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT
TV: TNT
TV: TNT
Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Aggies are looking to keep pushing after cruising past Nebraska. Overall, they certainly have the players to help them get there as they prepare to face a really strong team that just came out firing in the last game.
Taylor averaged 18 points per game while shooting just 36.2 percent from the field. Yet, he found the hot hand against Nebraska after going 7 for 10. Radford averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the floor during the season. Now, he hopes to keep shooting well and remain a monster on the boards. Coleman averaged 9.7 points per game during the season. Then, he shot well against Nebraska and hopes to keep it up.
But it was three-point shooting that helped propel them over the Cornhuskers. Amazingly, hitting more than half their shots from beyond the arc helped them build the lead and get here.
Texas A&M will cover the spread if Taylor, Radford, and Coleman can lead the charge and shoot well. Then, they need to find a way to clamp down on defense.
Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win
What a statement game by Houston! After faltering in the Big 12 title game and even getting blown out, they recovered from that humiliation and showcased their capabilities in the first game of the NCAA Tournament.
Cryer averaged 15.7 points per game during the season. Yet, there were questions about him after he struggled in the Big 12 Final. His play against Longwood showed what he could do when he is on. Meanwhile, Shead also bounced back and showed more of the player who averaged 13.2 points per game during the season. Sharp was sharp, playing well enough and helping the Cougars do well.
But the defense really stepped up. After being humiliated by Iowa State, the Cougars made adjustments and generated 18 turnovers. Likewise, winning the board battle really set the tone for this game.
Houston will cover the spread if Cryer can lead the charge and shoot well. Then, their defense must remain stout and force some turnovers to help generate more chances on offense.
Final Texas A&M-Houston Prediction & Pick
It really is a surprise that the line is so low. Yet, Texas A&M has the firepower to stay with anyone. But the Cougars already had their main letdown game. Yes, anyone can fall in the NCAA Tournament. But this Houston team is too talented to fall to a team that is not elite. Texas A&M is good. But are they elite? We don't think so. This feels like a 10-12-point win for the Cougars.
Final Texas A&M-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston: -9.5 (-120)