Published November 17, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns aren’t exactly a David this season in college basketball, but the Longhorns did just take down a Goliath, beating the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs Wednesday night in Austin to the tune of a 93-74 score. Texas basketball was all over the Bulldogs from start to finish, and with that victory, Longhorns head coach Chris Beard just joined an elite college basketball club that previously only consisted of the great Mike Krzyzewski, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Tonight was Chris Beard’s third career coaching win against an AP Top 2 team. Only one other coach has three wins over Top 2 teams since the start of 2017-18: Mike Krzyzewski.”

Texas basketball sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter came up huge for the Longhorns, as he scattered 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field with five 3-pointers on eight attempts in 26 minutes of play. Longhorns big man Dylan Disu also played crucially for the team, particularly on the defensive end as he helped contain Gonzaga’s Drew Timme. If Gonzaga is really serious about moving to the Big 12, the Bulldogs just got a preview.

The Longhorns improved to 3-0 after beating Gonzaga. Their win over the Bulldogs was Texas basketball’s first against a ranked team. Expect Texas to climb up the Top 25 rankings next week, though, other ranking outlets like KenPom have already done that. KenPom, in fact, now has Texas basketball No. 1 overall in the nation.

The next time the Longhorns take the court will be on Nov. 21 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, which they should be able to take care of easily. Meanwhile, Gonzaga will have a much tougher assignment ahead, with the Kentucky Wildcats meeting the Bulldogs in Spokane this coming Sunday.