By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Texas Longhorns are undefeated no more. That is after Texas basketball suffered an 85-78 overtime loss at the hands of the Illinois Fighting Illini Tuesday night. Surely, there are a dozen of things running through the mind of Texas head coach Chris Beard, but he was not going to forget giving a classy shoutout to his former player when he was still with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Via Jeff Borzello of ESPN:

Chris Beard said it was “surreal” preparing for Illinois and former player Terrence Shannon Jr. Said all the things he and Shannon spoke about during his recruitment are coming to fruition. “When it came to winning time, he was at his best. He’s somebody that I love. He’s family”

Terrence Shannon Jr. started his college basketball career with the Red Raiders, with Beard recruiting him to join the team in Lubbock. Shannon played a key role in the Fighting Illini’s win against Texas basketball, as he scored 16 points with five rebounds, and three steals in 35 minutes. His defense in the game was reminiscent of the brand of play he used to show on the floor back in the days as part of Texas Tech, whose success was mostly predicated on defense. Shannon transferred to Illinois last April.

After suffering a quadrant 1 loss to Illinois, Beard and Texas basketball should be able to take care of business this coming Saturday at home in Austin against the lowly

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, who own a NET ranking of 284.

The loss to Illinois drops Texas to 6-1 overall.