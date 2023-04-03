A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Texas Longhorns will be run by Rodney Terry for the foreseeable future after an incredible job of steering Texas basketball to a deep run in the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Terry took over as the interim head coach of Texas basketball after the school fired Chris Beard back in January, and did not just keep the Longhorns’ head above water during the surprising transition in the coaching staff but also guided the team to a finish not many expected following the dismissal of Beard.

Texas basketball appears to be in good hands with Terry running the show, and he’s also not going to let people forget that he was among the major architects of the present look of the Longhorns roster.

“Chris is a great coach and, again, someone I’ve respected for over 20 years in the business,” Terry said during an appearance recently on The Field of 68 (h/t Raymond Lucas Jr. of 247 Sports). “But Chris didn’t put this roster together by himself. … I’m not one to pat myself on the back … I recruited three starters on this roster. Don’t get it twisted. It’s a team effort. It’s always a team effort in terms of putting the roster together. I’ve been at Texas basketball when we’ve had the highest of highs. You can go back to the best five seasons in Texas basketball and I’ve been a part of it the entire time.

With Terry at the helm, Texas basketball went 22-8 in the 2022-23 college basketball season, won the Big 12 tournament, and got a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, where they reached the Elite Eight.