UCLA top recruit Aday Mara has been cleared to play in the Bruins season opener next week against Saint Francis.

The 2023-24 NCAA season tips-off next week with several programs ready to highlight their top recruits. One of those programs is UCLA who is set to feature potential NBA lottery pick, freshman center Aday Mara. Mara had not yet been cleared by the NCAA and did not play in the Bruins' exhibition game against Cal State Dominguez on Halloween. He is set to play though against Saint Francis in UCLA's season opener next week as per Tracy McDannald of Bruin Blitz.

Official statement from UCLA, which announces 7-3 Spanish center Aday Mara has been cleared by the NCAA in time for Monday’s season opener: “UCLA Athletics, Aday Mara and his family would like to thank the NCAA, his attorney Stu Brown and UCLA Senior Associate Athletic Director — Tracy McDannald 📎 (@Tracy_McDannald) November 3, 2023

Aday Mara is considered one of the top incoming recruits in the country and Bruins fans will get their first look at him during UCLA's season opener. Mara is also considered to be a potential one and done player who could enter the NBA Draft at the end of the season.

Hailing from Spain, Mara joins an incoming freshman class for UCLA that has a little bit of an international flavor. Their freshman class also includes Berke Buyuktuncel of Turkey, Jan Vide of Slovenia and Ilane Bibleuil of France.

UCLA's freshman class also consists of Devin Williams, Brandon Williams and Sebastian Mack. With several upperclassmen departures from last season's roster, this year's version of the Bruins is going to be considerably younger.

At the recent FIBA U18 championships, Mara averaged 14.0 points per game and 9.1 rebounds. Mara will help make up formidable frontcourt alongside sophomore big man Adem Bona who was one of the best defensive players in the country last season until an injury limited his effectiveness near the end of the season and into the NCAA Tournament.