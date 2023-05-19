A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Texas Longhorns are getting back a key piece of their 2022-23 season member for at least another year. That’s after former four-star prospect Tyrese Hunter announced his decision to forego his NBA Draft plans and return to Austin to continue playing for Texas Basketball. Hunter made the announcement to “run that back” via his official Instagram account.

Tyrese Hunter was not considered by many as a first-round talent for the 2023 NBA Draft, so his decision to return to the Longhorns will offer him further chance to improve to hone his craft and improve his NBA stock.

In the 2022-23 college basketball season, Tyrse Hunter averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 assists, and 0.8 assists per game, while starting in all 38 games for the Longhorns. He also shot 39.4 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from behind the arc. His accuracy from the floor is one of the items he can work on in order to get more interest from NBA scouts in the future.

Before arriving in Austin, Tyrese Hunter played his first year in college with the Iowa State Cyclones during the 2021-22 college basketball season. In his lone year in Ames, Hunter averaged 11.0 points on 39.1 percent shooting from the field and 27.4 percent from deep.

Tyrese Hunter and the Longhorns are coming off a deep run in the 2023 NCAA tournament. They went all the way to the Elite Eight round where they got eliminated by the Miami Hurricanes. In that game, Hunter scored nine points on 4-for-11 shooting, dished out five assists, and grabbed a rebound in 38 minutes.