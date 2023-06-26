After an impressive run to the Elite Eight in March Madness, Texas basketball has added an intriguing talent to their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Per 247 Sports, The Longhorns have secured the signature of former Kansas Jayhawks commit Chris Johnson, one of the top players in the state and currently a four-star recruit.

Johnson stands at 6 foot 4 and gives Rodney Terry another guard in his backcourt. Johnson reportedly de-committed from KU because they signed a couple of other guards in the transfer portal, which led to the youngster looking for a better college opportunity elsewhere.

Johnson is from Missouri City, TX but played his high school ball at the infamous Montverde Academy in Florida. He actually had offers from a number of big schools, including Georgia, Houston, and Tennessee, among others. But given the current state of the Texas basketball roster, this move makes the most sense for him.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In fact, Johnson is going to be the only freshman on the Longhorns and although minutes might be scarce in Year 1, he has the chance to grow, develop, and eventually step into a starting role with time. Don't get it twisted though, he should get opportunities to showcase his talent.

Johnson has good length and is more than okay with playing a secondary role, always showing a willingness to pass the rock and put his teammates in positions to score. He's also a solid defender and possesses a nice touch around the cup.

A very solid signing for Texas basketball.