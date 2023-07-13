The Texas Longhorns basketball program is fresh off a stunning Elite Eight run with Rodney Terry taking over midseason. Afterward, Terry became the new head coach and lost the interim tag at Texas. They also worked wonders in the portal, including landing Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas. Now, they are active in recruiting and offered the Class of 2025 No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg, per his Twitter page.

After speaking to Coach Terry, I am pleased to announce that I have received an offer from Texas. pic.twitter.com/6JJybsA8Ip — Cooper Flagg (@Cooper_Flagg) July 13, 2023

Cooper Flagg made himself known more recently with an outstanding streak of performances at Peach Jam. The 16-year-old plays at Montverde Academy in Florida and dazzled at the Peach Jam. Perhaps his most eye-popping moment came when he posted a stat line of 38 points, 16 boards, 11 blocks, and 6 assists as Flagg looks like the best player in the class.

Villanova, Kansas, UConn, Duke, Michigan, UCLA, and UCF are some of the other programs to extend offers to Flagg, and as time goes by, more and more programs will give him a phone call and an offer for college basketball.

Flagg is listed at 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds as he enters his junior season and won't graduate until 2025. As a sophomore at Montverde, Flagg played in 25 games, averaging 9.8 PPG with 5.2 rebounds and three assists in just 17.8 minutes per contest. With his improvement over the past few months, he should see a bigger usage for his final two high school seasons.

Nonetheless, the Texas basketball program is the latest big D1 school to make an offer for Flagg, and there should be another wave of offers coming following his impressive performance at Peach Jam.