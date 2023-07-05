The Peach Jam tournament is one of many Nike EYBL showcases for top young basketball players. Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, are still years away from making the jump to the NBA but their showdown was one of the biggest events.

Flagg's Maine United squad upset Boozer's Nightrydas squad by a score of 73-65. Nightrydas demolished Maine United in last year's Peach Jam by a score of 79-36. This year, Flagg helped his team come out on top by tallying 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks while his twin brother, Ace, contributed 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Scouts from the Thunder, Bulls, Bucks, Kings, Overtime Elite, Nets, Knicks, Timberwolves, Spurs, Clippers, Magic, Suns, Hornets (basically every NBA team) here for Cooper Flagg vs. Cam Boozer. pic.twitter.com/378O73bLl8 — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) July 5, 2023

A scout from every NBA team came to watch the game, according to Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports. There’s no doubt that they were there to mainly see Flagg and Boozer but after the game, Flagg said simply that the win was a team effort.

“Coming into this game we didn't really have anything to lose, and it was just our mentality and belief in ourselves,” Flagg said, via Yahoo Sports. “The win didn't come from one person, it was really just a team effort and everyone did their part today. That was a fun one and I know we were all glad to put Maine on the map like that.”

Boozer tallied 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in the loss. His twin brother, Cayden, had 11 points and 5 assists. The sets of twin brothers should be gaining more notoriety as their NBA draft eligibility nears. As it turns out, seeing twin brothers playing at a high level makes for an interesting and compelling story (hello, Thompson twins).

Of course, the Boozers and the Flaggs are each their own players and the showdown between Cooper and Cameron is a big one for scouts, who will likely be seeing their names called in the NBA draft in the near future.

“They're two of the best prospects to ascend the high school rankings in the past 10 years,” said an NBA scout, via Yahoo Sports. “Cooper has a two-way skill set and is the best versatile defender in high school basketball, while Boozer might be the most polished offensive player in America. They both have a floor of a starting-level player in the NBA with the chance of developing into all-league players with longevity.”