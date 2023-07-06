If you don’t know the name Cooper Flagg yet, you will soon. The 16-year-old phenom is currently the No. 2 high school basketball recruit in the country for the Class of 2025. And at the summer Nike Peach Jam showcase this week, Flagg may have improved his status with a performance that one major scout called “superhero stuff.”

Flagg is a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward from Newport, Maine, who is heading into his junior season at Montverde Academy in Florida. He is currently the second-ranked prospect in his class behind another power forward, Cameron Boozer from the Miami area.

At the Nike Peach Jam, an annual summer showcase of the top high school players in the country, Flagg put up an epic performance that even shocked NBA draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman.

“Can’t remember watching a player dominate more facets of a single game the way Cooper Flagg just did,” Wasserman tweeted. “38 points, 16 boards, 11 blocks, 6 assists in 3-pt win. Best prospect in HS. This was superhero stuff.”

This incredible stat line came the day after Flagg’s Main United team destroyed Boozer’s Nightrydas (Florida) squad, 79-36. In that game, Cooper Flagg had 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks in the win to Cameron Boozer’s 22 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks.

Ironically, both Cooper and Cameron have twin brothers who are highly-rated recruits as well and played in this game. Cayden Boozer had 11 points and five assists in the loss, while Ace Flagg was the Maine United’s leading scorer, with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

This Nike Peach Jam performance could lead to Cooper Flagg leapfrogging Cameron Boozer as the No. 1 recruit, in a battle that could go back and forth for the next year plus.