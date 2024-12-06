Texas football has snatched 31 conference championships in its 123-season history. But the 32nd will become a historic first for the Longhorns — as a Southeastern Conference member.

Texas is one win away from capturing its first SEC title in season one of joining the conference. Fittingly, standing in the way is one of the conference's top heavyweights Georgia. Also the same Bulldogs team that handed Texas its lone defeat of 2024.

Quinn Ewers, Quintrevion Wisner, Steve Sarkisian and company likely haven't forgotten that Oct. 19 meeting. Georgia pulled into Darnell K. Royal Stadium and gave the ‘Horns a rough SEC baptism in front of their home fans.

Will this time be different for Texas? Or is Georgia simply way too loaded for the Longhorns? Time for some bold predictions before the marquee Saturday showdown in Atlanta.

Quinn Ewers will redeem himself statistically

Ewers likely had this game circled down. Or envisioned an eventual rematch with the Bulldogs.

Saturday is a great chance to shake off the torrid performance from that October meeting. Ewers finished 25-of-43, 211 yards, tossed two touchdowns but intercepted once in that 30-15 defeat. Worse, Arch Manning relieved him late. That only fueled a brewing QB controversy.

Ewers since that game has tossed 13 touchdowns to three picks. More important for Texas fans? Ewers is 5-0 behind center since that 15-point defeat.

The junior is entering the rematch as a Manning Award finalist. But he's also facing a defense that just allowed 303 yards to running QB Haynes King of Georgia Tech. Ewers has new motivation to shred a Georgia defense that made life miserable for him.

Quintrevion Wisner will surpass 100 yards

Wisner is another Longhorn who probably eyeballed a Georgia meeting again.

The sophomore produced only 3.5 yards per carry against the Bulldogs, which was one of his worst outings. But like his starting QB, Wisner is another entering the Mercedes Benz Dome on a roll.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder has compiled back-to-back 100-yard games against Kentucky and Texas A&M. Sarkisian has rode him by feeding Wisner the ball on 26 and 33 carries in those victories.

Wisner is facing a run defense that surrendered 260 ground-based yards to the Yellow Jackets. Georgia even got gashed against Massachusetts with 226 yards and 5.7 yards per carry the previous week. Surpassing 100 looks imminent for Wisner.

The protection for Ewers will change

Back to the QB, here's another forgettable moment for Ewers: Those seven Georgia sacks.

Jalon Walker is especially the one defender to watch out for. Walker piled three sacks of Ewers. Walker took advantage of dealing with only a solo blocker and a delayed blitz on one call.

Sarkisian and offensive coordinator Kyle J. Flood likely are drawing up ways to slow down the talented rusher. Flood having an offensive line coach background will come into play. Don't be surprised if Flood and “Sark” try to chip Walker on the shoulder to throw off his rush angles. That'll mean turning to wide receiver and tight end blocking. Or even RB help before becoming a check down option in the pass.

But outside of Walker, Mykel Williams is an imposing defender to account for too. He delivered two sacks in the last meeting. Sarkisian could call for more quick screens to frustrate the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Williams.

SEC title game will come down to defense, and turnovers

Georgia's most fatal flaw was its turnovers.

Carson Beck tossed three interceptions on the Bulldogs' side. But Beck got bailed out by Texas losing the football three times on fumbles — with the Georgia pass rush forcing Ewers and Manning to lose the ball.

If Texas corrects the pass blocking, the ‘Horns will pick apart this defense. Ewers' ball security has improved since the loss. Beck, meanwhile, is notorious for multiple interception games (including the Sept. 28 loss versus Alabama, which was another three-interception night).

The defense forcing the most takeaways will win this one.

Momentum for Texas gives ‘Horns edge

Georgia's defense hasn't allowed less than 17 points since dethroning the former No. 1 Texas. The Bulldogs are surrendering 25.6 points per game since then.

The Longhorns, meanwhile, are now averaging 28.8 points per game since their loss.

Georgia may have the experience edge in winning SEC title games. But Texas has rebuilt itself after the letdown in Austin the last time these powers met. The new momentum hands the Longhorns the edge this time, and a revenge win inside the Bulldogs' home state for the SEC crown.