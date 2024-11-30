Georgia Tech football looked well on its way to upsetting state rivals Georgia on Friday night, but the Bulldogs ultimately came back and beat the Yellow Jackets in 8OT, 44-42.

Quarterback Haynes King played a wonderful game, completing 26 of 36 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. But, it wasn't enough. After the heartbreaking loss, King was visibly emotional after leaving it all out on the field.

Via Chad Bishop:

“It’s definitely tough. Right now my emotional state is just, kinda, tired of feeling like this. Tired of always playing your heart out, doing all this till the last play and always coming up short. Just tired of feeling that way right now.”

King truly did all he could to lead Georgia Tech football to victory. Not only did he thrive with his arm but King also dominated on the ground. The signal-caller ran for 110 yards on 24 carries including three rushing touchdowns.

The Yellow Jackets went into halftime with a 17-0 lead but ultimately allowed Georgia to claw their way back. The most impressive part about King's performance is that Friday was his first full game since October 5 after nursing a shoulder injury.

He looked as sharp as can be and proved why he's one of the best QBs in the ACC, putting on a show against a College Football Playoff contender.

Georgia Tech football has finished the season with a 7-5 record and will play in a bowl game. Head coach Brent Key was also heartbroken after the defeat:

“It's tough,” Key said. “Love that team in there. They fought their asses off. No moral victories, but I'm proud of those guys and we'll use this to continue to fuel us. We'll continue to improve in all areas of the program.”

The Bulldogs meanwhile will play the winner of Texas vs Texas A&M in the SEC Championship Game.