It’s not often that you see a rematch in the same season in college football, but that’s exactly what the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 2 Texas Longhorns are gearing up for in the SEC Championship.

These two powerhouses first met back in October in one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2024 season. The Bulldogs (10-2) were coming off their first loss of the season to Alabama, while the Longhorns (11-1) were riding high on an undefeated streak. That all changed that night, as Georgia stormed into Austin and dismantled Texas with a 30-15 victory that not many saw coming.

While that remains the Longhorns’ only blemish this season, Georgia has since stumbled again, falling to Ole Miss on the road. But none of that matters now. It’s all about conference championship weekend. Both teams are almost assuredly headed to the College Football Playoff, but there’s still plenty on the line—pride, revenge for Texas, and a first-round bye for the winner.

With that said, let’s dive into our Georgia bold predictions for their SEC Championship Game showdown against Texas.

Carson Beck throws for at least 230 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions

It’s been an up-and-down year for Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. At one point, he endured a rough stretch where he threw nine interceptions over four games, including two in the earlier matchup against Texas. That game was also one of only three this season where Beck failed to throw a passing touchdown.

Heading into the SEC Championship, with much higher stakes, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will undoubtedly need better play from Beck this time around against Texas. The good news? Beck has been on a solid run lately, throwing for nearly or over 300 yards with at least two touchdowns in his last three games. The concerning part, however, has been the inconsistent play of the skill position players around him, who have struggled with drops. Those issues have undeniably affected Beck’s overall performance.

Expect Beck to put up a solid game with at least 230 passing yards and two touchdowns. However, don’t be surprised if a couple of interceptions creep into his stat line as well. The Longhorns' defense is formidable, tied for fifth in the nation in turnovers gained with 26, including 18 interceptions. Beck will have to be sharp to avoid falling victim again to this opportunistic Texas unit.

Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett each have a receiving touchdown

Beck has felt the absence of key players like Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers this season, as their replacements haven’t quite risen to the occasion. Georgia’s receiving corps has struggled with consistency, particularly when it comes to contested catches and securing routine receptions, which has hindered Beck’s production at times.

Despite these challenges, Beck should still find ways to connect with his top targets. Dominic Lovett has emerged as a reliable option, hauling in three touchdowns over the last two games. Additionally, Dillon Bell could be a factor. Though he hasn’t found the end zone since October 12 against Mississippi State, Bell’s four touchdowns this season indicate he’s capable of making an impact when the opportunity arises. Look for Beck to lean on these two playmakers in the SEC Championship.

Georgia's defense causes two Quinn Ewers turnovers, sacks him three times

Speaking of interceptions, Georgia could also snag a couple from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Much like Carson Beck, Ewers has had a rollercoaster season. Injuries have been a recurring theme for the Longhorns quarterback, as he missed time earlier in the year with an oblique injury just before facing Georgia the first time. Now, he’s dealing with an ankle issue that has continued to hinder him.

In his last three games, Ewers has surpassed 200 passing yards only once, logging 218 yards last week against Texas A&M. While he has five touchdowns to just one interception during that stretch, that lone interception was a pick-six that kept the Aggies in the game. Ewers also lost a fumble in the contest, further highlighting some ball security concerns.

Ewers will once again be up against a Georgia defense that gave him plenty of trouble in their first matchup. In that game, he completed just 58.1% of his passes, threw two touchdowns, and had one interception while being sacked a season-high five times.

Georgia’s defense has been opportunistic all season, recording 22 takeaways and forcing at least one in all but one game. With the pressure Georgia is likely to bring, Ewers could be in for another challenging day in the SEC Championship.

Georgia wins SEC Championship, earns first round bye in College Football Playoff

They say it’s tough to beat a team twice in one season, but if any team is equipped to do it, it’s Georgia. With Kirby Smart still regarded as one of the best coaches in college football and a roster loaded with talent, the Bulldogs have plenty of advantages heading into the SEC Championship. Adding to their edge is the game’s location at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which essentially gives Georgia a home-field advantage.

Georgia’s defense was able to keep Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense off balance in their previous meeting, and it’s hard to imagine Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian coming up with a game plan strong enough to fully counter that. Unless Texas delivers a near-perfect performance, Georgia looks poised to claim another SEC title, much to no one’s surprise.