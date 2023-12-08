The star defensive back recruit is weighing his options after a coaching shakeup at the University of Florida

Newly extended Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian visited with five-star Florida commit Xavier Filsaime Thursday night, hoping he'll begin to consider Austin over Gainesville. The visit was reported in a social media post by On3 Recruits. Safeties coach and Texas football alum Blake Gideon accompanied Sarkisian on the visit.

The 6'0″ 185 pound Filsaime committed to Florida on April 13th. He's believed to be rethinking his options after Florida parted ways with secondary coach Corey Raymond in a housecleaning that included defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and head coach Billy Napier following a dismal 5-7 season.

It's believed the coveted recruit has been considering Texas football since mid-November.

Filsaime began his career as a star receiver at McKinney (Texas) High School but switched to the defensive side of the ball during his junior year.

“At first, the transition was pretty difficult,” Filsaime told Rivals.com. “But I've learned reads on the offensive side of the ball. It's going well. I like it. I love coming up and playing aggressively inside the box and making big hits in run support.”

He's scheduled for an official visit of the Longhorns program between December 15-17th.

The Longhorns are expected to take on two more scholarship defensive backs for their 2024 class. Five-star Waco (Texas) Connally senior cornerback Kobe Black is also considered a priority for Texas' football as signing day nears.

The number three ranked Longhorns are coming off their most successful season under Coach Sarkisian and are set to face number two ranked Washington New Year's Day Eve in the playoff seminal final at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.