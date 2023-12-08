Newly extended Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian visited with five-star Florida commit Xavier Filsaime Thursday night, hoping he'll begin to consider Austin over Gainesville. The visit was reported in a social media post by On3 Recruits. Safeties coach and Texas football alum Blake Gideon accompanied Sarkisian on the visit.

The 6'0″ 185 pound Filsaime committed to Florida on April 13th. He's believed to be rethinking his options after Florida parted ways with secondary coach Corey Raymond in a housecleaning that included defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and head coach Billy Napier following a dismal 5-7 season.

It's believed the coveted recruit has been considering Texas football since mid-November.

Filsaime began his career as a star receiver at McKinney (Texas) High School but switched to the defensive side of the ball during his junior year.

“At first, the transition was pretty difficult,” Filsaime told Rivals.com. “But I've learned reads on the offensive side of the ball. It's going well. I like it. I love coming up and playing aggressively inside the box and making big hits in run support.”

RECOMMENDED
Florida State Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller with a pen and contract in the background.
Florida State football DC inks three-year contract extension

Brian Buyawe ·

Texas football, Longhorns, Andrew Mukuba, Walter Nolan, Will Lee III, Steve Sarkisian with Texas football stadium in the background
Best Texas football early transfer portal targets

Scotty White ·

Trey Moore in middle of image looking stern, just a few question marks around him, NCAA football field in background
Best Trey Moore transfer portal destinations after AAC POTY leaves UTSA football

Shervon Fakhimi ·

He's scheduled for an official visit of the Longhorns program between December 15-17th.

The Longhorns are expected to take on two more scholarship defensive backs for their 2024 class. Five-star Waco (Texas) Connally senior cornerback Kobe Black is also considered a priority for Texas' football as signing day nears.

The number three ranked Longhorns are coming off their most successful season under Coach Sarkisian and are set to face number two ranked Washington New Year's Day Eve in the playoff seminal final at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.