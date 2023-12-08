Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller has agreed to a three-year extension with the Florida State football team

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller recently signed a three-year extension with Florida State football. The renewed contract reportedly includes a salary raise, as per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Fuller took over as defensive coordinator for Florida State football back in 2019 and has since given the school an impressive track record in recent years. Back in 2020, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, was named first-team All-ACC under Fuller. The following year, Florida State ranked 12th in the nation in tackles for loss per game. The Seminoles also ranked second in the ACC in red zone defense.

In 2022, Fuller's defense was a catalyst to why the Seminoles were able to carve out an impressive 10-3 record. And just this year, the team went undefeated, winning the ACC championship over the Louisville Cardinals while finishing sixth nationally in scoring defense.

However, in one of the most controversial decisions by the College Football Playoff Committee, it was announced that Florida State football was not chosen to contend for the National Championship. They became the first undefeated Power Five champion to miss the CPF.

Florida State was edged out by the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns, both one-loss teams. The snub sent shockwaves through the football fandom, leaving people to wonder if reform is needed in the selection process.

This will only fuel Adam Fuller and the Seminoles, who will no doubt return with a vengeance. No amount of Orange Bowl selections can alleviate their anger so expect Florida State to go on a rampage next season.