Following the Red River Rivalry between Texas football and Oklahoma football, the Longhorns dropped a simple message after their dominant 34-3 victory.



“Took back what's ours.”



A mantra so simple yet powerful. The year prior, Oklahoma stunned the entire Texas football program with a game-winning touchdown. However, the 2024 Red River Rivalry presented a much different outcome. It was Quinn Ewers's first game back from injury and he showed some rust. Ewers threw 20-for-29 with 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also had a rushing touchdown during the game as well.

The Texas football defense showed out hugely. They limited Oklahoma to 237 total yards and forced two turnovers. Not to mention, they also had five sacks and 10 tackles for a loss. Texas was the No. 1 ranked team heading into the game and they proved why they were convincingly the top seed.

Texas football sent a message against Oklahoma

The program looked solid with backup quarterback Arch Manning. They didn't look as consistent as they did with Ewers but were dominant nonetheless. The defense continued its dominant stretch, as they've allowed only 6.3 points per game. Texas football allowed 13 points against Mississippi State with Manning starting.

Although Ewers had rust, Oklahoma has a solid defense. They only allowed 16 points per game before Saturday's thrashing by Texas. There was extra motivation after Ewers and company were upset by current Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Following a likely tough game against the Georgia Bulldogs, there's an easier path to a potential SEC championship game. Still, after Vanderbilt took down the former No. 1 seed Alabama in Week 6, no one is safe. Texas football will need to play the same way against Oklahoma for the rest of the season if they want another shot at the CFP national championship. For now, the program will enjoy this win a bit longer than others.